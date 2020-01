Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered child in Trempealeau County in northwestern Wisconsin Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office says Sawyer Jacobs, 1.5 years old, may be with the following family members: Jessica Cleasby, Scott Jacobs, Delores Cleasby or Jamey Cleasby.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, the Sheriff's Office asks you contact their agency at 715-538-4351.