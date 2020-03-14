Trial set for former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs

Former Altoona School District Superintendent, Dan Peggs, will have a jury trial in October.

Dan Peggs was arrested and charged with production of child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor last month.

Federal court documents show the trial will start October 19 at 9 a.m. in federal court in Madison.

In a federal indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Peggs is accused of recruiting and trafficking a minor for sex acts from October 2015 to May 2016 and creating a child pornography video involving that minor in December 2015.

Altoona Police arrested Peggs while he was on his way to school in a traffic stop. Peggs pleaded not guilty to both charges.