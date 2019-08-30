Trial begins for Baraboo man facing child abduction, physical abuse charges

A Baraboo man appeared in Sauk County Court Friday as he faces charges of abduction of a child and physical abuse of a child.

As NBC15 has reported, 22-year-old James Sellers was arrested Thursday following a nearly four-month investigation.

Court documents show Sellers attempted to abduct a toddler in his neighborhood in Lake Delton back in May. Police say the child sustained minor injuries.

Sellers is facing charges of Abduction of a Child, one count of Burglary, and one count of Recklessly Causing Physical Harm to a Child, according to online court records.

For less than 15 minutes Friday, Sellers appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court, but hardly spoke at all.

It’s unclear when Sellers back in court, as the judge ordered an in-patient competency evaluation.

Sellers is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

