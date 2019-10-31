Trick-or-treaters enjoy snowy Halloween

On Halloween we expect to see costumes, but this year many kids bundled up in their snow suits too.

Halloween 2019 marked the snowiest All Hallows Eve on Wisconsin record. Many kids decided to brave the chilly temps and head door-to-door anyway.

“We tried to bribe them to stay inside, but it was a no-go,” says Tim Kovac, who took daughters Brooke and Blaire trick-or-treating in Verona.

The girls dressed in snow pants, snow boots, hats, mittens and a Halloween costume on top.

“When you have two young kids, you go out for Halloween. It doesn't matter if it's raining or snowing,” Kovac says.

In the same neighborhood, Robert Hass went all out with his Halloween props. This year’s decorations including an unexpected new effect.

“This is the first time we've had this amount of snow. We've had like light dustings before, but it never really stuck,” Hass says. “This is the first time we actually get to see the props with snow on them."

Whether the weather is more like fall or winter, this year is sure to be a Halloween to remember.

“I like the costumes. I like seeing all the kids getting out and having fun. Usually the weather is a little warmer than Christmas,” Hass laughs.

