Truck fire damages nearby buildings in Burke

A pickup truck fire in the Town of Burke caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage Thursday when flames reached nearby structures, the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Dept. said.

The truck was already fully engulfed in flames and heavy black smoke was pouring out when firefighters arrived in the 3000 block of Seminary Spring Road, the fire dept. said. The blaze was just reaching a metal outbuilding and threatening a large duplex.

One team of firefighters attacked the truck fire and got it under control, while a second crew went around to make sure it didn’t spread into the building, according to the fire department.

Investigators say the pickup is a total loss and are still determining the extent of the damage to the outbuilding. Between the truck, the garage, the outbuilding, and the machines inside it, they estimate the blaze did a total of $40,000 in damage.

The Madison Fire Dept., Cottage Grove Fire, and Marshall Fire all assisted with getting the flames contained.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

