Truckers give honks for Zeke

An Evansville mom's post is going viral on Facebook, sending a positive message as it gathers more shares.

NBC15's Morgan Wolfe met with the mom and learned how she's promoting inclusiveness.

As people rise in the morning on First Street, they are greeted with a trucker's hello.

Nicole Mason said her youngest boys, Zeke and Isaiah, got the idea to put out this sign after learning the honking gesture. What followed surprised their mom.

"Tears are flowing because he busted out of that shell and he is doing something with his siblings that he usually doesn't do," Nicole Mason said.

Zeke, her four-year-old, has autism. He is shy, but when he hears a honk, he's full of life.

Cullen, the company working on construction nearby, has been watching. They dropped off some presents for the boys. Showing us, sometimes our unique characteristics can bring people together.

"I am glad to be able to spread something positive because there is so much negativity in the world," Mason said.