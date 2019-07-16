Growing company offers pay to former LME employees

A Midwest family-owned transportation management company is inviting all former LME employees who meet qualifications to apply and join on Tuesday.

Ruan, a Des Moines, Iowa based company, is growing in several operations throughout the Midwest, including in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, according to a press release.

"Upon hearing of the closure of LME, we created a way to help its former employees who join the Ruan team,” Ruan President and COO Dan Van Alstine said. “We have several open positions in the areas in which these professional drivers previously served, and Ruan is offering three weeks’ pay owed to these professional drivers by LME to help them transition their careers.”

All professional drivers looking to join the Ruan team can view open positions and apply online at www.ruan.com/jobs or contact the driver recruitment hotline at 800-879-7826.