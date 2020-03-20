Trump Administration allows states to cancel school testing amid pandemic

The Trump administration says states can cancel federally required school testing this year if it's necessary to protect students and teachers.

It's a measure some states had requested as they shut down schools over the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump also announced Friday that federal student loan holders can get their payments paused for 60 days if they submit a request with their loan servicing company. It adds to Trump's earlier promise to suspend loan interest during that period, which is being done automatically.

In announcing the decision to lift testing requirements, Trump said students have already "been through a lot" this year.

