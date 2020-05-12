Trump-backed lawmaker faces school board head in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin special congressional election pits a state senator closely aligned with President Donald Trump against a school board president backed by liberals who is seeking to become the first Native American elected to Congress from the state.

Tuesday's election is in the 7th District, a swatch of northwest Wisconsin that Trump carried by 20 points four years ago.

The winner will replace Republican Sean Duffy, a former star on MTV's "Real World" who held the seat since 2011 and remains a vocal Trump backer.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker, the Wausau School Board chair.

