President Trump calls for eliminating student loan forgiveness program

President Donald Trump is calling for cuts in student loan forgiveness programs in the next federal budget.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program cancels student college debt for people after they have made 10 years' worth of payments.

President George W. Bush signed it into law in 2007, giving workers incentives to work in lower-paying, public-sector jobs while they pay back their college debt.

Nurses, social workers, teachers and other public-sector workers often benefit the most from the program, CNN reports.

In the $4.8 billion budget proposed by the White House this week, funding for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program would be eliminated.

CNN reports that this is the fourth year in a row that the administration has proposed cutting funding to the program.