Trump camp threatens local TV stations over Democratic ad

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is threatening legal action against local TV stations in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin action if they don't pull a Democratic anti-Trump commercial the campaign says is false.

Priorities USA Action Fund responded by soliciting financial contributions to keep the 30-second ad on the airwaves.

The campaign says the commercial includes the "false assertion" that Trump called the coronavirus a "hoax."

The ad strings together audio of comments by Trump, including of him saying "this is their new hoax."

Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are among states where Trump is spending heavily to win reelection.