Trump campaign sues Wisconsin TV station over critical ad

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is suing a Wisconsin TV station for running an anti-Trump commercial that it says is false.

The commercial by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA pieces together audio clips of the president downplaying the threat of the virus.

The lawsuit alleges the ad splices together the clips in a misleading way. The station, WJFW-TV, declined to comment on the lawsuit filed Monday in Wisconsin state court.

Priorities USA chairman Guy Cecil said the ad contains Trump's own words and the president is simply trying to bully a station from running an ad that is critical of him.