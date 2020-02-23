Trump says he was not told that Russia was helping Sanders

President Donald Trump says he's never been briefed about Russian efforts to help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders acknowledged on Friday that he was briefed last month by U.S. officials about Russian efforts to boost his chances to be the nominee against Trump in November.

Trump also is accusing Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of leaking information from a classified briefing. Schiff says that is a false accusation.

Conflicting accounts have emerged from the recent closed-door briefing that election security officials gave to the House committee on interference by Russia and other nations in the 2020 campaign.