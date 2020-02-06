Trump seeks to delay woman's suit after request for his DNA

President Donald Trump’s lawyers want to put the brakes on a lawsuit filed by an advice columnist who has accused him of raping her in the 1990s and is seeking his DNA as possible evidence.

Trump attorneys argued in legal papers this week that E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit and “extensive and burdensome” information-gathering requests should be delayed until New York’s highest court rules on whether another woman can proceed with a somewhat similar suit.

Carroll and the other woman, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, claim Trump besmirched them by calling them liars after they, separately, accused him of sexual assault.

In Zervos’ case, Trump’s lawyers have argued that an incumbent president can’t be sued in state courts, and they are asking the state high court to decide.

“That threshold issue should be decided” before Carroll’s case goes any further, Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz wrote.

If a court agrees, Carroll’s suit would be on hold for months.

Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, noted Thursday that a judge declined previously to dismiss the case or put on it hold. The earlier request, made by a different Trump lawyer, was based on different arguments than the new bid for a delay.

“It is hardly a surprise that Trump is seeking to stop this lawsuit,” Kaplan said in a statement, adding that Carroll will continue to pursue Trump’s DNA.

Carroll, a longtime Elle magazine advice writer, alleged last year that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She said it happened after they ran into each other by chance and bantered about trying on a bodysuit.

Trump has said Carroll was “totally lying” to sell a book she published last year. He said he’d never met her, dismissing a 1987 social-scene photo of the two and their then-spouses as a moment when he was “standing with my coat on in a line.”