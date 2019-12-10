Trump to sign order targeting anti-Semitism at colleges

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order Wednesday targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Officials say the order will broaden the federal government’s definition of anti-Semitism and instruct it to be used in enforcing laws against discrimination on college campuses.

Trump has been accused of trafficking in anti-Semitic tropes, including comments about Jews and money. But he has also closely aligned himself with Israel, including moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and taking a hard line against Iran.

