Trump's support in Wisconsin shows little change in new poll

President Donald Trump's support in Wisconsin shows little signs of change in the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

The survey released Wednesday shows more respondents are against convicting and removing him from office than those who want to see him ousted after the House voted to impeach.

The first poll of the 2020 election year shows voters are nearly evenly divided over whether Trump is doing a good job or not. The president continues to get high marks from voters in his handling of the economy. The poll of 800 registered voters had a 4.2 percentage point margin of error.