People across Wisconsin and the country are being urged to register to vote before upcoming elections.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It was created in 2012 to create voter registration awareness.

On Tuesday, the UW-Madison campus reported that student voting on campus was up for the 2018 election, increasing to 52.9 percent. It was 35.6 percent in 2014.

"These results show that we as students were excited to vote in 2018," said Laura Downer, chair of the Associated Students of Madison. "We want to have a say in the future of our country, and we know how crucial voting is to amplifying our voice. I'm looking forward to even higher student participation in 2020."

In 2018, UW participated in the Big Ten Voting Challenge. UW-Madison's voting awareness efforts will continue in the presidential election year of 2020 under the leadership of the Badgers Vote Coalition, the successor group to the Big Ten Voting Challenge Committee.

The report is part of the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, conducted by the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education (IDHE) at Tufts University.

The study shows that nationwide, the voting rates at participating college campuses doubled on average compared to the previous 2014 midterm. In 2018, the average voting rate among campuses was 39.1 percent compared to 2014's 19.7 percent.

According to the National Voter Registration Day site, over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote in 2018, across all 50 states.

In Wisconsin, voters can start the registration process online at myvote.wi.gov.You can also register in-person at your local municipal clerk's office, with a special registration deputy, or at the polling place on Election Day. All voters must submit proof of residence with their voter registration.