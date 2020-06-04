Tuesday morning looting caught on camera at Langdon Street store

Surveillance video from a Madison convenience store shows dozens of looters ransacking the business early Tuesday morning.

Looters broke into “Sofi’s Spot” on Langdon Street around 1:30 Tuesday morning. They stole merchandise and a safe.

Co-owner Sandra Contreras tell us the vandals and thieves caused $40,000 in damage.

“We are on board with the cause and we think it’s time for a change but what these people don’t understand is that they are destroying their own community,” Contreras told NBC15.

Contreras says business was already slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She say just as business was starting to pick up, the looters struck.

A lot of volunteers came out to help clean up and that really lifted her spirts.

“I’m not that worried about the material loss. But we worked very hard for this business,” she said.

Contreras says he business does have insurance and she doesn’t believe there have been any arrests related to the break-in.

