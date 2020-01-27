Tuesday's Lakers-Clippers game postponed in light of Kobe Bryant's death

Tuesday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and their cross-town rival Clippers has been put on hold following the tragic death of Laker superstar Kobe Bryant, the NBA announced in a brief statement Monday afternoon.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the league explained.

The game had been set to be played at the Staples Center. A makeup date will be scheduled at a later time, the league added.

About 20 investigators were on the scene Monday in Calabasas where Bryant’s helicopter crashed Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed everyone aboard. Coroner’s officials are working to recover the victims’ remains.

The coroner’s office says three bodies were recovered Sunday afternoon.