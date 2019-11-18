Turkeys sold in Wisconsin plummet, according to U.S. census

The latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show a major decline in the number of turkeys sold from Wisconsin farms.

The latest Census of Agriculture, released last April, show that in 2017 just over 5.5 million turkeys were sold. That’s compared to 2012, when over 7.2 million turkeys were sold.

The number of farms producing turkeys in Wisconsin is also down: 365 in 2017 compared to 353 in 2012.

According to a UW Extension article from last year, Wisconsin is not considered a top producing state of turkeys in the U.S. As of 2018, the top producers are: Minnesota, North Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa and California.

Those eight states combined produce about 183 million turkeys, or about 75 percent of the total turkeys produced in the U.S.

You can read the report for your self: the document is attached to this article

