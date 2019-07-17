'Turn off your phone!' More brides opting for an 'unplugged wedding ceremony'

A wedding photographer is sending a PSA out to wedding guests everywhere -- put away your cell phones!

In a Facebook post along with a photo, Hannah Mbalenhle Stanley wrote, "To the girl with the iPhone... Not only did you ruin my shot, but you took this moment away from the groom, father of the bride, and the bride."

More and more brides are opting for an "unplugged" ceremony, meaning they're posting signs asking to put phones away during the ceremony. Some brides are even putting baskets at the back of the aisle and attempting to collect guests' phones.

In the age of smartphones, Stanley is asking what these guests intend to do with their poor iPhone shot, compared to her professional one.

"What exactly do you plan on doing with that photo? Honestly. Are you going to print it out? Save it? Look at it every day? No. You're not. But my bride would have printed this photo, looked at it often and reminisced over this moment as her dad walked her down the aisle on her wedding day. But instead, you wanted to take a photo with your phone, blocking my view, and taking a photo that you will not use."

