Turn up the heat not the cost this winter season

Cold temperatures means turning up the heat and increasing your electric bill. Naturally people use more electricity because they're trying to stay warm. People take hot showers, using their hot water heaters, and turn on the lights because the decreased daylight.

Focus on Energy offers free energy saving packs for people who are part of 107 different utility partners. The packs are shipped to the homeowners when they sign up. The packs include energy saving light bulbs, pipe installation tape, energy saving power strips and energy efficient shower heads.

24 percent of Wisconsin's energy consumption is residential energy usage according to the Wisconsin Office of Energy innovation.