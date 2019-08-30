Tweet from Former Prime Minister says she's rooting for Hurricane Dorian to hit Mar-a-lago

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell tweeted that she hopes Hurricane Dorian makes a direct hit on President Trump's Mar-A-lago resort in Florida.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” the former Prime Minister wrote.

Campbell has since apologized for her tweet writing "I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa."

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee responded tweeting: "Sick & twisted-fmr Canadian PM wishes hurricane to hit Mar-A-Lago.

@realDonaldTrump won't be there to get hurt, but many ppl, including service workers, families, etc would be hurt and property destroyed. Are liberals this hateful?"

Hurricane Dorian is currently a category 2 storm. Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday.