Twinkies are coming to the breakfast table in cereal form

It's the cereal we didn't know we needed: Twinkies! If you're looking for a sugar fix in the morning, this may just be it.

That's right, the 90-year-old, golden cream-filled sponge cake will soon hit store shelves in a new form. You'll be able to enjoy it in a smaller bite-sized pieces with milk.

The new cereal comes more than six years after a Twinkies shortage gripped the country.

The new cereal will be on Walmart shelves across the country in December.

Also coming to the cereal aisle is the return of Eggo Waffle cereal. It will hit Walmart shelves right after Christmas in Blueberry and Maple-flavored Homestyle, the company says.

