For the first time, Twitter fact-checks two of President Trump's tweets

For the first time, Twitter has added a fact-check link to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

In a pair of missives sent Tuesday, President Trump stated, “there is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than fraudulent,” reiterating a claim he’s made repeatedly in the wake of multiple states, including Wisconsin, weighing allowing more people or everyone a chance to vote by mail this fall.

President Trump predicted that expanded mail-in voting would lead to mailboxes being robbed, ballots forged, and illegally printed fake ballots. He also criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that all voters in his state be sent a ballot. California Republicans have filed a lawsuit to block that move.

President Trump had previously tweeted a similar complaint about Michigan considering sending ballots to all voters, but in that case Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had only suggested sending absentee ballot applications to voters, but not ballots.

“This will be a rigged election. No way!” the President concluded.

In each tweet of his two-part thread, Twitter inserted a blue link, that read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” and directed users to a Twitter Moment. Atop that moment was a link to an article (currently from Politico) describing President Trump’s claim as “unsubstantiated.” The moment also included a fact box that described two of his statements as false, and a third point referencing states that have already established mail-in voting.

Additionally, the Moment contained tweets from other news agencies and Twitter users on the subject.

At present, those are the only tweets of his that include a fact check label.