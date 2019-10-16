Two Forward Madison FC players earn all-league honors

Two Forward Madison FC players have earned all-league honors.

Christian Diaz was named in the USL League One’s “Best XI” also known as the first team. The accomplishment means that Diaz is the one of the best at his position in the league. Diaz played primarily as a defender.

According to USL League One, Diaz “won the third most duels among defenders, taking 191 at a success rate of 64.5 percent. Finished second in the league in interceptions with 52 and ranked in the top five among defenders in recoveries with 165 for the Flamingos.”

Diaz was the only Forward Madison FC player who earned first team honors. But another Flamingo was named to the second team. Forward Paulo Junior earned that distinction.

According to USL League One, Paulo Jr. “had five goals and five assists on 44 chances created while finishing tied for sixth in the league with 57 shots, of which 24 were on target.”

The Flamingos finished their inaugural season in 4th place out of 10 teams in USL League One. That finish earned them a trip to the semi-finals which they lost 2-0 to North Texas SC.

