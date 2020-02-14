Two K9s join the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office

Two K9s join the Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office. K9 Jax (left) and K9 Artus(right).(Source: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
Updated: Fri 10:39 AM, Feb 14, 2020

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has eight more legs to help fight crime with K9s Artus and Jax.

Sheriff Roger Brandner announced the additions to his staff on Friday.

K9 Artus will be assigned to Deputy Derek Jesko, who works during daytime hours. Artus is certified in drug scent, tracking, patrol, and article searches.

K9 Jax has been assigned to Deputy Travis Lange. Lange works on the night shift and Jax has the same training as Artus.

Brandner said both deputies participated in a five-week K9 handler course as Jessiffany Kennels in Iron Ridge.

