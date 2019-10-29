Two Madison fires ruled accidental, caused $300,000 in damage

A fire that significantly damage two homes on Madison's has been ruled accidental according to fire investigators.

Madison Fire Department Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of East Mifflin Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

When fire crews arrived smoke and flames were visible from two houses, one on East Mifflin and another on the 100 block of North Few Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires and controlled the incidents by 7:53 p.m.

Schuster said two firefighters were injured and treated at the hospital.

Damage from the fires are estimated at roughly $300,000.