Two Madison hospitals implement new screening measures

Two Madison health systems announced Tuesday they will enforce new screening procedures for all visitors entering their hospitals to protect the safety of the patients, staff, and providers.

Both of the hospitals, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter, along with UW Health have already enacted protocols limiting visitors to the hospitals.

Visitor restrictions



According to their new screening policy, visitors will have their temperature taken and answer a series of questions. Anyone with symptoms will be stopped from entering, given a mask, and may be referred for further evaluation.

The hospital noted it expects to expand this policy to its clinics.

SSM will take a visitor's temperature and ask them a short series of questions.

It is also reminding everyone that it has suspended visits at all seven of its locations in Wisconsin.