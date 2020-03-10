Two Marines killed in Iraq were assigned to Camp Lejeune

Two Camp Lejeune, N.C. Marines were killed Sunday in Iraq.

According to the Department of Defense, Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, Ca., and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Md. were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune.

Three military officials told NBC News Monday that the two Marines were killed during a mission to clear out an extensive mountain cave complex where ISIS fighters were hiding and living.

The Marines, from an elite Raiders unit, were “killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq,” according to a statement from Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve.

Four other U.S. troops were wounded, the military officials said.