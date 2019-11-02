Two OWI arrests in 24 hours for Mineral Point woman

A Mineral Point woman was arrested twice in as many days by the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

After a driving complaint was made of an erratic driver who almost crashed traveling westbound on Highway 18/151, an Iowa County deputy stopped a vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Amanda Varney at County Highway YZ near Dodgeville on Thursday night at 11:23 p.m.

After an investigation, Varney was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Varney was then stopped by an Iowa County deputy again for erratic driving as she was traveling westbound on Highway 18/151 between Ridgeway and Dodgeville on Friday night at 11:16 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

After this investigation, Varney was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired for the second time within 24 hours, according to the sheriff's office.