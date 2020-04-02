Two UW virologists team up with biotech companies on coronavirus vaccine

Two University of Wisconsin Madison virologists are teaming up with a pair of biotech companies for a new type of vaccine to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The team hopes to begin human testing on the product, dubbed CoroFlu, as soon as this fall. The product is described as a nasal spray that would repurpose a regular flu vaccine candidate, M2SR, by inserting gene sequences from the coronavirus strain that leads to COVID-19 into the influenza virus it already uses, according to

The University explained M2SR is a unique form of the flu virus that lacks a specific gene and can only reproduce a single time.

“The single replication means the virus can enter the cell, but it can’t leave,” FluGen co-founder, president and CEO Paul Radspinner said. “So, in essence it tricks the body into thinking it’s infected with flu, which triggers a full immune response. But since it can’t replicate further, you don’t get sick.”

Delivering the vaccine through the nose is also designed to emulate the way a flu virus is naturally spread, UW noted, and do so reportedly helps a body’s immune system know how to react.

