Two arrested in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robberies along East Coast

The Charlotte division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested two individuals in connection with the “Pink Lady Bandit" bank robberies along the East Coast, including two banks in North Carolina.

In a news release Monday morning, the FBI announced that Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were taken into custody on Sunday.

Baez is accused of robbing the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pa., on July 20, the M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Dela., on July 23, the Southern Bank in Ayden, N.C., on July 24, and the BB&T in Hamlet, N.C. on July 26.

Evidence gathered by federal, state, and local authorities identified Baez as the Pink Lady Bandit and Morales as an alleged accomplice to the crimes.

The pair were located at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, where officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested them without incident.

They were taken to Pitt County where they were jailed on $4 million bonds each.

"At this time, they are charged in connection with the bank robberies in Ayden and Hamlet, North Carolina," the FBI news release stated. "Baez is also currently charged by the Carlisle Police Department. Both suspects are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the cases. The investigation is ongoing."

