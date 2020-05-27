Two bullets fired into west Madison apartment

The Madison Police Department is investigating after two bullets reportedly pierced a west Madison apartment early Wednesday morning, one of them traveling through the home until it became embedded in a kitchen wall.

According to MPD’s incident report, the bullets hit the home, in the 4300 block of Britta Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Several people in the area called 911 after hearing the gunfire. While the one that ended up in the kitchen came through a window, the other struck the front door and was found on the floor.

Neither person who lived in the apartment were injured.

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the experience left the couple who lives there frightened and disturbed, however he noted they are being cooperative with investigators. They have asked police for extra patrols in the area, if possible.