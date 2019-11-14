Two carjackings possibly connected to teens in Madison

Madison Police say teens went up to two different men in cars, and threatened them with a knife.

Officers say just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, a 60-year-old man reported a carjacking.

He was inside his car in the 400 block of S. High Point Rd. on Madison's west side, when four teens came up to him. One of them threatened the man with a knife and stole his car.

The man wasn't hurt and his car was found a few blocks away.

Police believe this incident is connected to one that happened about nine minutes earlier at the KFC on Mineral Point Rd. nearby.

In this case, two teens threatened a man with a knife while he was waiting inside his car in the drive through. The man stayed in his car, unharmed, and the two teens ran away.