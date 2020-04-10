Two dead, one seriously injured after crash in Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead, and another person is seriously injured, after two cars collided.

Authorities say the two cars crashed head on around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. They were on County Highway W near Hillcrest Rd. in the Town of Oak Grove.

A 22-year-old man from Juneau was driving one of the cars. He and his 24-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam by Juneau EMS and Beaver Dam Paramedics. He was then transported by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld as authorities contact family members. The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.