Two dogs shot to death while attacking livestock, authorities say

Two dogs were shot to death after a property owner found them attacking livestock in Watertown, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the property owner came home on Thursday and found two unleashed dogs inside the goat pen. The sheriff’s office says the property owner tried to intervene but the attack continued.

Authorities say that’s when the property owner retrieved a gun and shot and killed both dogs.

A family member of the person who owns the dogs tells NBC15 News the “Sharpei puppies” escaped a fenced in yard, crossed a road and enter the neighbor’s yard.

The family member say she’s interacted with the dogs numerous times and says the dogs are not aggressive and are timid and playful “They didn’t deserve to be shot,” the family member told us.

The sheriff’s office responded to the incident. They tell NBC15 news they found the goats sustained injuries consistent with a dog attack. No arrests were made. Animal control is investigating the incident.

NBC15 News has reached out to both the dog owners and the property owner who shot the dogs. Stay tuned for updated information.

