Two drivers arrested for OWI in overnight Dane Co. crashes

After responding to two crashes late Wednesday night, two men were arrested for operating while intoxicated.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, the first crash involved a single vehicle in the Town of Bristol just after 9 p.m. Deputies responded to Vinburn Road after a GMC Sierra left the road and ended up in a ditch. 36-year-old Jeremy J. Nooyen, Sun Prairie, was found near the crash and arrested on his fifth OWI offense.

Schaffer said deputies also responded to a rollover crash at 11:52 p.m. The crash happened on US 151 at CTH VV in the Town of Bristol. 55-year-old Kenneth B. McNeal, Sun Prairie, sustained significant injuries after he was ejected from his 1997 Lexus ES300.

Schaffer said McNeal was driving southbound on US 151 when he went into the shoulder and lost control. His vehicle crossed the median and rolled several times before coming to rest in the northbound lanes. McNeal was taken to a hospital for his injuries and cited for his first OWI.

Northbound US 151 was shut down for approximately one hour.

