Two hurt in Wednesday morning shooting in Madison

Two people were shot early Wednesday morning after someone inside a car started shooting at another car in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, several 911 calls were made just before 7 a.m. regarding gunshots at North Lawn Avenue and Dahle Street.

Officers said the initial investigation showed that two cars were involved in the shooting, with someone in one car firing at the other car. The driver and passenger of that car were shot. Their injuries are not life threatening.

MPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. It says at this time, the shooting appears to have been targeted.