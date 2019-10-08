Two injured in Madison North Side crash, police look for hit-and-run driver

Madison police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver after two people were injured in a crash on Madison's North Side Monday night.

According to the Madison Fire Department, crews were sent to the 2000 block of Londonderry Drive at 11:51 p.m. Monday. Two people were returning from the airport when the vehicle failed to stop at a red light, and crashed into their vehicle. The vehicle was turned on its side and the victims were trapped inside.

Firefighters cut the windshield to access patients and helped remove them from the vehicle through the moon roof.

The two people rescued were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Madison Police Department, pieces of a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, were found at the crash site. Anyone with information on the car or its driver is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

