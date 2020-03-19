Two injured in accidental shooting, Janesville police say

Janesville police are investigating after two were injured in what officers believe is an accidental shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Midvale Drive for a report of a gunshot wound. The caller said a resident had shot himself in the leg and struck another resident in the same apartment.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe it was an accident, and the public is not in danger.

