Two dead in Jefferson County semi-crash

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports two people are dead after a crash on Friday night.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath reports that at approximately 7:32 pm on January 24, deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on STH 18 at Hope Lake Rd.

Investigators believe a semi-truck was traveling westbound on STH 18 when it began to lose control. A van was travelling eastbound on STH 18 when it struck the semi-truck.

Authorities say both occupants of the van were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene with traffic control by personnel from the Jefferson County Emergency Communications.

The crash is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation team.