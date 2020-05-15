Two killed in Wood County wreck

Two people are dead after a crash in Wood County Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Town of Auburndale.

A pickup truck, headed west on USH 10, collided with a car driving southbound on County Rd K. The driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Crews from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Auburndale First Responders, Marshfield Ambulance, Wood County Coroner’s Office, Wood County Highway Department, the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin State Patrol all assisted at the scene.