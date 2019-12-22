Two-legged dog gets special help from UW-Madison students

A group of UW-Madison engineering students spent their freshman semester giving "man's best friend" a little extra help. Those students spent the last few months on a special project they nicknamed "Wheels for Louie."

Four-year-old Louie is an Australian Shepherd who loves hanging out and playing with his owners—like most other dogs.

"He gets along with everyone, he's everyone's best friend," said Pete Sammataro, one of Louie's owners.

However, there is one thing that makes Louie stand out.

"If you ask Louie, he would tell you that he's not disabled, he just doesn't have front legs," Sammataro said.

Louie was born without both his front legs, but he still manages to get around.

"He just hopped around," Sammataro said.

However, Sammataro and his wife Pat wanted to help Louie do a little more.

"The way he walks now isn't very conducive to getting very far out of the neighborhood," Sammataro explained.

Louie's owners wanted to take him on walks, just like their other two dogs, so they tried several different harnesses and a two-wheeled cart, but nothing worked.

"He'd tip back and forth and eventually he'd tip over and do a somersault," Sammataro said of the two-wheeled cart. "It was kind of sad, actually, to see it happen."

Finally, the Sammataros heard about a UW-Madison engineering class that was looking for community projects to work on. They brought the students Louie's car to see if the students could help.

"They were able to use about half of the materials from that cart and add on some extra balancing," said Katie Kalscheur, a UW-Madison lecturer in charge of the class.

The students added some smaller wheels for stability, and a few months later, Louie had a brand new wheelchair.

"All along, it's maybe been nicknamed the Wheels for Louie project," Kalscheur said, laughing.

Now every day, armed with a tub of hot dogs, the Sammataros help Louie practice with his wheelchair.

"I think he wants to go for a walk, he wants to go out and explore," Sammataro said.

The couple said there is still some training they have to do to get Louie used to the wheelchair—he's only had it for two weeks. However, every day, Louie's getting a little closer to taking his first steps out into the neighborhood.