Two masked men rob Janesville gas station

Janesville police say they're looking for two men who robbed the Stop-N-Go gas station on Racine St. early Thursday morning.

Police say around 2:00 a.m., two men dressed in bright colored sweatshirts and ski masks over their faces went into the gas station and demanded money.

The clerk heard one of the suspects imply he had a gun, but none was shown. One of the masked men told the clerk to empty the cash drawer, and they ran away with some of that cash.

Police say they set up a perimeter and used a K9 tack to try and find the men, but they were unsuccessful. They did find the bright colored sweatshirts worn by the suspects several blocks away though.

If anyone has information about this robbery, call the Janesville Police Department at (608)-755-3100.

