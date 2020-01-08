Two masked men rob Madison gas station at gunpoint

Police are searching for two men who stole from a Madison gas station Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 10 p.m. two men wearing black hoodies, sweatpants, and masks entered the BP Gas Station on University Avenue. The clerk there said one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The robbers got away with $240 in a drawstring bag, running from the gas station. A police K9 attempted to track the men down, but no one was found.

Officers are recovering video evidence that could help in the case. Anyone with information should contact the Madison Police Department.