Two men arrested in heroin drug investigation

Two men are behind bars after the Dane County Narcotics Taskforce arrested them in two separate traffic stops for heroin dealing.

Madison police say the primary suspect, Akiel J. Hunt, 21 of Madison, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 31.

Authorities arrested a second person, Carl W. McClarn, Jr., 43 of Arlington, Texas who was seen leaving Hunt's apartment, in a second traffic stop.

Madison police say McClarn began eating a controlled substance while authorities were arresting him. Police say he refused to unlock his vehicle, forcing arresting officers to break windows to get inside.

After the arrests, the task force served a search warrant and raided Hunt’s apartment in the 5600 block Summershine Drive around 4 p.m.

Combined with the raid and the arrests, the task force seized more than $8,800 in cash, 30 grams of heroin/fentanyl, cell phones, drug packaging, digital scales and other items.

Hunt was arrested for delivery of heroin - 8 counts, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple counts of bail jumping.

McClarn was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting.