Two men brutally beaten after trying to stop looting in downtown Madison

Two men who tried to stop a looter in downtown Madison early Tuesday morning were brutally attacked.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 2 a.m., two men who were taking part in peaceful protests downtown attempted to confront a woman who was causing damage to property and looting at the intersection of Gorham Street and Henry Street. That's when the pair were attacked with 2x4's and possibly a crowbar by several looters.

One of the men had to get twelve stitches on his face, and the other suffered multiple broken bones.

The Madison Police Department is reviewing camera footage of the incident to identify the attackers.