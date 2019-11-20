Two men charged after rash of financial institution robberies

Two Madison men face three bank robbery charges each after four financial institutions were robbed in just over two weeks last September.

Federal prosecutors say Ramon Howard and Antonio Rowe teamed up for two of the robberies at the Associated Bank on East Towne Blvd. and at the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive, on September 13 and 26, respectively.

Three days prior to the Associated Bank robbery, on September 10, Rowe, 30, allegedly held up the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Ave., while Howard, 36, is also accused of robbing the Summit Credit Union on Thierer Road, on September 16, the U.S. Attorney's Office explained.

Each of them face up 20 years in prison for each of the robbery charges against them.