Two men charged after stabbing in Madison

Madison police say Curtis Lee and Willie Thomas were taken into custody after they stabbed a victim with a knife.

Officers say the victim was found in downtown Madison around 9:00 p.m. Friday night. They and the first officer were able to ID two suspects.

Lee and Thomas were found close by. Police say they found a knife and additional evidence near the scene.

Both men have been charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and received several stitches.