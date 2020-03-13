Two men charged after stabbing in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- Madison police say Curtis Lee and Willie Thomas were taken into custody after they stabbed a victim with a knife.
Officers say the victim was found in downtown Madison around 9:00 p.m. Friday night. They and the first officer were able to ID two suspects.
Lee and Thomas were found close by. Police say they found a knife and additional evidence near the scene.
Both men have been charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and received several stitches.